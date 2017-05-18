Sarasota County Fire Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Barlow Avenue.

The fire is burning at 220 Barlow Avenue in a two-story, four unit apartment building.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire is in the attic and spread inside one apartment unit.

Crews put the fire in the apartment out, but continue to fight the fire in the attic of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES