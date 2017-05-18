Sarasota County Fire Rescue on scene of apartment complex fire

By Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Barlow Avenue.

The fire is burning at 220 Barlow Avenue in a two-story, four unit apartment building.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire is in the attic and spread inside one apartment unit.

Crews put the fire in the apartment out, but continue to fight the fire in the attic of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s