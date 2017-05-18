Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Cowboy Chicken and Rice
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend, gluten free dinner rolls, unsweetened coconut water, and fresh-cut fruit for dessert.
Top with crushed red pepper or your favorite hot sauce for a zestier meal.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
Produce
2 small tomatoes
Frozen
2 cups corn kernels
Dry Grocery
1 (8.5-oz) package brown rice
1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare ingredients and cut chicken (5 minutes)
Complete recipe and suggested sides (if serving); serve (15 minutes)
Recipe: Cowboy Chicken and Rice
Ingredients:
1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens
2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 (8.5-oz) package brown rice
2 cups corn kernels, thawed if frozen
1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans
Steps:
1. Drain greens and discard liquid. Chop tomatoes roughly. Cut chicken into small, 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands); combine with
seasoning and vinegar until blended.
2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil in pan then add chicken; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring
occasionally, or until chicken is browned. Add rice, corn, and tomatoes to pan; cook 2 minutes.
3. Stir in greens and beans; simmer 2–3 more minutes, or until steaming and chicken is 165°F. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 350kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 520mg; CARB 42g; FIBER 7g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 30g; VIT A 35%; VIT C 25%; CALC 15%; IRON 15%