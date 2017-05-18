Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Cowboy Chicken and Rice

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend, gluten free dinner rolls, unsweetened coconut water, and fresh-cut fruit for dessert.

Top with crushed red pepper or your favorite hot sauce for a zestier meal.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts

Produce

2 small tomatoes

Frozen

2 cups corn kernels

Dry Grocery

1 (8.5-oz) package brown rice

1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare ingredients and cut chicken (5 minutes)

Complete recipe and suggested sides (if serving); serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Cowboy Chicken and Rice

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 (14.5-oz) can seasoned collard greens

2 small tomatoes, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 1/2 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 1/2 teaspoons roasted garlic & herb seasoning

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 (8.5-oz) package brown rice

2 cups corn kernels, thawed if frozen

1 (15.5-oz) can white chili beans

Steps:

1. Drain greens and discard liquid. Chop tomatoes roughly. Cut chicken into small, 1/2-inch pieces (wash hands); combine with

seasoning and vinegar until blended.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil in pan then add chicken; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring

occasionally, or until chicken is browned. Add rice, corn, and tomatoes to pan; cook 2 minutes.

3. Stir in greens and beans; simmer 2–3 more minutes, or until steaming and chicken is 165°F. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 350kcal; FAT 7g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 520mg; CARB 42g; FIBER 7g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 30g; VIT A 35%; VIT C 25%; CALC 15%; IRON 15%