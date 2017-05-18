President’s budget to include family leave plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s budget proposal will require states to provide paid family leave programs.

A senior budget official says the administration’s 2018 budget – set to be released Tuesday – will include a plan to provide six weeks of paid leave to new mothers, fathers and adoptive parents.

The proposal is a departure from Republican orthodoxy. It expands on a campaign pledge to provide paid maternity leave, which Trump adopted at the urging of his daughter Ivanka.

Under the plan, states would be required to provide leave payments through existing unemployment insurance programs and would have to identify cuts or tax hikes, as needed, to cover the costs. The administration says this approach would give states flexibility.

