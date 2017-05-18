Polk County Sheriff’s Office issues silver alert for missing, endangered 78-year-old

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for a missing and endangered 78-year-old man Thursday night.

Ronald Weimer was last seen by his wife at their home on Cypress Drive in Lake Wales around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Weimer left in his vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord silver four-door, with Florida tag N277GP.

Weimer has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and needs to take his insulin.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, weigh 145 pounds and is 5’8”.

If you see Weimer, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Detective Maria Sorenson at 863-287-7441.

