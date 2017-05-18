Parts of Highway 60 shut down in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The PCSO Traffic Unit is on the scene of a crash involving a car and a semi-truck.

The crash happened on Highway 60 westbound, in front of DOT, between West Main Street and Bonnie Mine Road in Bartow.

Highway 60 is closed from West Main to Bonnie Mine.

Officials said Highway 60 will remain completely shut down in that area until further notice.

