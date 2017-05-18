Osprey rescued from nest in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Electric (TECO) helped rescue an Osprey on Thursday morning that was caught in some fishing line and hanging from a nest in Tampa.

Witnesses noticed the bird in distress and contacted rescue officials who put them in touch with Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue.

But it was TECO that came to Osprey’s rescue. They cut the bird down from the nest and removed fishing line from her leg.

She was taken to Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue to be monitored and her caretakers say she will be released soon.

