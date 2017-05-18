Opioid Awareness from DACCO

DACCO treats substance use disorders and any co-occurring mental health symptoms in men, women (including pregnant women) and youth. Nationally awarded for our comprehensive coordinated care, DACCO is a Behavioral Health organization with outpatient, residential and wrap around services to treat the whole person. Our expert physicians are board certified in Addiction Medicine and our staff is highly qualified and committed to enabling clients to achieve life-long recovery. Do you or someone you care about suffer from an addiction? We want to help. Call us today: 813-384-4000

http://www.dacco.org