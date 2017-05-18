Local Parenting Experts: How to survive the summer with your kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many students are just days away from summer vacation and for many parents that can be the most trying time of the year. It doesn’t have to be though!

A Tampa mother of four who is also a parenting expert, gave us the tips and tricks you need to survive the long summer months.

Marisa Langford is the founder of the website Adventures of Tampa Mama.

She says being at home for the summer is actually refreshing.

“There’s so many different things that we can do together during the summertime that we can’t do during the year, because everything is so fast-paced with sports, with baseball practice, with gymnastics, girl scouts, homework and testing,” said Marisa Langford.

Even her 5-year-old daughter agrees that schedules are exhausting.

“I have swim, but right now we are here, then we’re going back to Tampa, go to swim, pick up the big kids, go to the airport.”

