FDLE issues missing child alert for 13-year-old Miami Gardens girl

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old girl from Miami Gardens.
Authorities say T’kai Francis was last seen in the area of the 18000th block of NW 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.
She is described as a black female who is 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.
Francis could be wearing a polo white shirt, a pink jacket and khaki shorts. Her hair may be in a ponytail.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the FDLE or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-1500 or 911.
