FDLE issues missing child alert for 13-year-old Miami Gardens girl

By Published:
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 13-year-old girl from Miami Gardens.

Authorities say T’kai Francis was last seen in the area of the 18000th block of NW 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

She is described as a black female who is 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Francis could be wearing a polo white shirt, a pink jacket and khaki shorts. Her hair may be in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the FDLE or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-1500 or 911.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s