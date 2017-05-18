Ex-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77

(WFLA) – Fox News is reporting that its former chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died.

Fox News said in a tweet that Ailes’ family had announced his death.

Ailes, 77, was accused of forcing out a former anchor after she spurned his sexual advances.

Last July, 21st Century Fox announced that Ailes resigned.

Ailes’ downfall began with the July 6 filing of a lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson, who charged that Ailes sabotaged her career because she refused his suggestions for sex. Ailes denied the charges.

