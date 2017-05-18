Cops: Sarasota man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High faces child pornography charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 31-year-old man arrested after a bizarre school trespassing incident in Sarasota was arrested again on Thursday after child pornography was found on his computer, according to deputies.

Detectives investigating Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) received information that child pornography had been traced and downloaded to an IP address linked to a resident living at 4410 Wilkinson Road and obtained a search warrant for the home of Aaron Talley.

A forensic scan of Talley’s computer revealed he had downloaded three images detectives say were determined to be child pornography.

Talley was arrested and charged with three felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. Additional charges are pending.

It’s the second time Talley’s been arrested this week. On Monday, he was charged for trespassing after he barged into Riverview High School and tried to vocalize his concerns about the government and education, according to deputies. Witnesses say at one point he began shouting obscenities and made a threatening comment to the school’s staff.

Talley is now being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

