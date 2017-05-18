Cops: Body found washed up on Fort De Soto East Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is actively working a death investigation at Fort De Soto East Beach.

Authorities received a 911 call around 11:19 to report a body had washed up on the beach.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing situation. We will have more information on WFLA.com when more facts become available.

