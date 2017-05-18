Consumer Reports ranks safest, affordable sunscreens

(WFLA) — Before you head out to the pool or beach this weekend be sure to stock up on sunscreen.

Officials say the SPF number on the bottle may not always accurate.

Consumer Reports just issued its annual list of top sunscreens to keep your family safe.

Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks they rated, 20 tested at less than half the SPF on the label.

But, there are some good and affordable choices out there.

Two of the top 15 sunscreens are from Walmart’s Equate brand. Store brands from Target and Walgreens also made the list.

Several spray sunscreens also scored an excellent rating — including versions from Trader Joe’s, Banana Boat and Walmart.

Here Consumer Reports complete list of top sunscreens:

LA ROCHE-POSAY – Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, $36 EQUATE – Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5 PURE – Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion, SPF 50, $6 COPPERTONE – WaterBabies Lotion, SPF 50, $12 EQUATE – Ultra Protection Lotion, SPF 50, $8 OCEAN POTION – Protect and Nourish, SPF 30, $8 AVEENO – Protect and Hydrate lotion, SPF 30, $8 UP and UP – Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 30, $5 COPPERTONE – Clearly Sheer Lotion, SPF 50, $7 NEUTROGENA – CoolDry Sport Lotion, SPF 30, $9.50 NEUTROGENA – Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 45, $9.50 HAWAIIAN TROPIC – Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion, SPF 50, $10.50 WELL AT WALGREENS – Baby Lotion, SPF 50, $3 COPPERTONE – Sport High Performance Lotion, SPF 50, $12

