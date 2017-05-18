Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man drove the wrong way up a Times Square street at lunchtime Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, a law enforcement official said.
The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody and was being tested for alcohol, the law enforcement official told The Associated Press. He has a history of driving while intoxicated, the official said.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.
Television images taken at the scene showed people led away on stretchers.
The maroon-colored Honda sedan came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Wesley Chapel golf club issued several citations following clubhouse shooting
- Police: Drunk driving suspect had lizard in bra
- Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data
- Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption
- WATCH: Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away in Holiday
- Visitors meet April the giraffe and baby in person
- Police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call