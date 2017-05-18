British experts blow up 551-pound German World War II bomb

NBC Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, England, UK (NBC) – Video released on the internet by West Midlands Police shows a controlled detonation of a German World War II bomb in Birmingham, Britain on Tuesday.

According to the West Midlands Police’s tweet, the bomb was found at a building site in Aston, a district of Birmingham, next to M6 Motorway, one of the busiest roads in England’s West Midlands region.

British army bomb disposal experts blew up the 551 pound bomb, one of the biggest items of unexploded ordnance ever found in Britain, after evacuating hundreds of homes and businesses in the area.

Traffic in the city, gridlocked after the discovery of the bomb, returned to normal after the M6 Motorway was reopened some 40 minutes after the explosion.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s