British experts blow up 551-pound German World War II bomb

BIRMINGHAM, England, UK (NBC) – Video released on the internet by West Midlands Police shows a controlled detonation of a German World War II bomb in Birmingham, Britain on Tuesday.

According to the West Midlands Police’s tweet, the bomb was found at a building site in Aston, a district of Birmingham, next to M6 Motorway, one of the busiest roads in England’s West Midlands region.

British army bomb disposal experts blew up the 551 pound bomb, one of the biggest items of unexploded ordnance ever found in Britain, after evacuating hundreds of homes and businesses in the area.

Traffic in the city, gridlocked after the discovery of the bomb, returned to normal after the M6 Motorway was reopened some 40 minutes after the explosion.

