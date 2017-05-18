Evacuations underway in Bradenton due to heavy smoke from 5-alarm fire

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) –  Fire officials in Bradenton want people to evacuate if they are near a 5-alarm fire that is sending thick, black smoke into the sky. The smoke will cause respiratory problems, according to Manatee County officials.

The blaze is at a warehouse located at 44th Avenue East and 9th Street East.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue crews are battling the blaze.

44th Avenue East is closed from 9th Street East to 15th Street East.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

