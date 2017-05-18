8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | May 20-21

8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend

1. Children’s Dream Fund Day (Friday)
Children’s Dream Fund will host the first-ever “Dream Day” event in downtown St. Pete. Get the details

2. Bike Your City (Friday)
Clearwater celebrates National Bike Month with a brisk ride through downtown checking out the best locations. Get the details

3. Burger Showdown (Saturday)
Grab some grub and hang with WFLA News Channel 8’s morning team as they judge the Tampa burger contest. Get the details

4. Seminole Hurricane Expo (Saturday)
WFLA News Channel 8’s meteorologist Julie Phillips will have everything you need to know about this year’s hurricane season. Get the details

5. Wedding Gown Sample Sale (Saturday)
Getting ready for the big day? Choose from all the best dressed on the market at a discounted price. Get the details

6. Bands & Beer On The Bay (Saturday)
Enjoy the music festival at Safety Harbor’s Waterfront Park featuring a Wings Throwdown, local craft beers and four bands. Get the details

7. Taste of Dunedin (Sunday)
Sample all of Dunedin’s fabulous food from local restaurants. Get the details

8. Seafood and Music Festival (Saturday, Sunday)
Jam and indulge at the St. Armands festival featuring music, fresh catch and delicious beverages. Get the details

