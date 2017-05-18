Ex-Secret Service agent sentenced to 20 years in sexting case

MIAMI (AP) — A former Secret Service officer at the White House got a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sexting with teenage girls.
Thirty-eight-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill, Maryland, learned his fate Wednesday from a federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Prosecutors say Moore maintained a profile on a social media site called “Meet24.” Delaware State Police detectives posed there as a 14-year-old girl. Investigators found Moore also communicated inappropriately with real underage girls in Florida, Texas and Missouri.
The married former U.S. Marine was assigned to the White House when he was arrested in 2015. He pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to send obscene material to a minor.
His wife asked for leniency, citing their two children.
