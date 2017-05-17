West Highlands Street in Polk Co. shut down due to brush fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire is burning in the Kathleen area of Polk County Wednesday evening.

News Channel 8 Eagle 8 HD reporter Paul Lamison reports the fast-moving fire is burning off West Highlands Street by the Lakeland Center.

West Highlands Street is shut down in the area. George Jenkins Boulevard is closed at US 92.

