West Highlands Street in Polk Co. shut down due to brush fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire is burning in the Kathleen area of Polk County Wednesday evening.
News Channel 8 Eagle 8 HD reporter Paul Lamison reports the fast-moving fire is burning off West Highlands Street by the Lakeland Center.
West Highlands Street is shut down in the area. George Jenkins Boulevard is closed at US 92.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
