VIDEO: Body cam footage captures intense stand-off between Pasco deputies, knife-wielding man

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An intense stand-off between Pasco deputies and a bloody, knife-wielding man was caught on body cam footage on Thursday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in Land O’ Lakes where they say Miles Sety had attacked his family, smashed several car windows, lacerated himself and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Investigators believe he was on narcotics at the time of the incident.

Sety fled the scene was located by cops shortly after the rampage behind a privacy fence in a nearby community.

Deputies climbed over the fence and approached Sety with weapons drawn, but he was not deterred.

Sety refused several orders to drop his knife and continued taunting onlookers.

Deputies deployed tasers, but the tasers were not effective, possibly due to Sety being high on narcotics, deputies say.

Sety was eventually arrested and now faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer
  • Battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Felony criminal mischief
  • Battery
  • Domestic battery
  • Resisting arrest with violence

