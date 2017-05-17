Truck completely submerged in Polk Co. lake, dive team on scene

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is on scene at Saddle Creek Lake in Lakeland to rescue or recover a person in a completely submerged truck.

A truck was seen sliding in to the lake around 3:45 p.m., near the Fish Hatchery Road side.

The sheriff’s office said the driver appeared to be an older adult male. It is unknown if anyone else was in the truck.

The truck is completely submerged. The first deputies on scene dove into the water to try and rescue the driver and any passengers, but were unsuccessful.

The PCSO Marine Unit and dive team are on scene, as well as Sheriff Grady Judd.

