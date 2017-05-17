Triple Murder: Jurors to hear from slain pastor’s wife in trial against Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — On Wednesday, the jury is expected to call on Joy Battle, the wife of late Pastor Tripp Battle of Bayshore Baptist Church.

Prosecutors say in December 2014, Andres Avalos brutally murdered his wife Amber and his wife’s friend, Denise Potter.

Officials say he then left his car at a Wal-Mart parking lot and took a taxi to Bayshore Baptist Church where he spoke with Mrs. Battle. She also served as Tripp’s secretary.

While there, Avalos shared his belief that Tripp and Amber were having an affair.

Prosecutors say Joy Battle called her husband and after he arrived, Avalos stormed out and fired multiple shots at him while Joy Battle watched.

This will be the first time we’ve heard from her.

