Texas tornado caught on tape as it develops

MCLEAN, Tx. (NBC) – A tornado in the Texas panhandle was caught on tape as it was developing.

In the video, the funnel cloud expands and reaches the ground in just a matter of seconds.

The tornado then continues to move.

No word yet on how much damage may have been done.

It’s expected the storms will reach western Oklahoma Tuesday night and may move into eastern Oklahoma.

Severe storms, plus more tornadoes, are expected in Texas on Thursday.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES