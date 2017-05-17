Taylor Swift sent thoughtful note, flowers to UCF college grad

MIAMI (AP) – Who in the world would be so fearless as to invite Taylor Swift to her college graduation party?
Ashley Silvers of Miami, that’s who. The 22-year-old with a new degree in public relations and advertising mailed an invite to the megastar that thanked Swift for being a positive influence.
Then she went home from the University of Central Florida to prepare for her New York City-themed party, celebrating her acceptance into Fordham University’s business school. A large bouquet of flowers arrived, with a handwritten note and picture drawn by none other than Swift.
Swift sent her regrets in loopy cursive, saying she’s very proud of her fan’s excitement and ambition. Silvers, who has been to eight Swift concerts, said the gift is “unbelievable.”
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day
- Denver Zoo’s 18-year-old king cobra fighting skin cancer
- NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases lucky seahorse ‘Cheeto’ back into water
- Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.