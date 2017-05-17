Tampa man dies in house fire

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Police say a man is dead following a house fire in Tampa.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said in a news release that Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday. While putting out the fire, they found 60-year-old Timothy Dewitt Williams inside the home.

Williams was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities say they’ve found no signs of foul play, but the fire remains under investigation.

