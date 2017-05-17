SUV believed to have been involved in Pasco hit-and-run involving teen on bike located

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The SUV believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Holiday Monday afternoon has been located.

Officials are still looking for the driver.

The SUV was located by Pasco County Mosquito Control workers in a heavily wooded area along a private drive, near 4639 US Highway 19, behind a Hyundai dealership.

The workers notified the Florida Highway Patrol, who recovered the vehicle. It will be processed for forensic evidence..

The FHP wants to talk to two persons of interest in the case involving the SUV that was driving erratically in a Holiday neighborhood before hitting a boy on a bike and fleeing the scene.

FHP investigators say Christopher Michael Try, age 20, and Kevin Wilson, age 23, are persons of interest in the hit and run.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS, or by going online.

 

 

