St. Petersburg police search for missing, endangered man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man.

Police say Erik Martin, 22, went missing from the P.A.R.C. facility on 3190 75th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Martin recently moved to the area from another country. He is intellectually disabled and has limited social skills, according to police.

Martin is described as 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt with orange stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

