St. Pete police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Police say Denzel Rashad Tarver, 26, is at large after he shot and killed Timothy Davis, 34, on Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene at a residence at 11th Avenue South and 23rd Street., after receiving reports of shots fired.

They found Davis and administered CPR until medical personnel came arrived to begin life-saving efforts, however, Davis sustained fatal gunshot wounds and ultimately died, according to police.

An investigation is underway and an arrest warrant has been issued for Tarver, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Tarver is described as a 5’2 male, weighing around 140 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Tipsters can also text the keyword “SPPD” and leave an anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)

