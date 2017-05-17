Speed Busters: Auburndale dad worried about speeders near daughter’s school

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A concerned father in Auburndale is hoping to put the brakes on lead foot and wrong-way drivers near his daughter’s school, so he contacted Leslee Lacey.

“There are some trucks that go through here at 30 mph,” said Michael Crouse.

The stretch of the street that Crouse is talking about is only two blocks long. Auburndale Elementary School is located on the one-way street. It’s fitting the speed limit is just 15 mph. But, concerned dad Michael Crouse says a traffic infraction under those circumstances can be extra dangerous.

So Leslee pulled out her Speed Busters radar and went to work.

“Coming up, that SUV was going 26 mph. Speed busted at 28 mph.”

28 mph is almost double the safe speed of 15 mph. Mike says the other issue is wrong-way drivers.

“They don’t see the one way signs, they don’t care about them, they just keep going. I feel like nothing’s going to be done until a kid gets hit or hurt,” he said.

