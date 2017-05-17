Smoothie King giving away free smoothies in Tampa Bay area

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Facebook/Smoothie King

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Smoothie King is kicking off summer in Tampa Bay by offering free smoothies to customers on Wednesday.

The stores are giving away free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme Smoothies from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Free Smoothie Day.

Smoothies are only available while supplies last, and will be limited to one per person. The person must be present to get their free smoothie.

If you have the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app, you will also score double points on all purchases Wednesday.

To find your closest Smoothie King location, visit the company’s website.

