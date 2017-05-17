Search underway for missing disabled adult in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The sheriff’s office in Citrus County has launched a search for a missing 57-year-old woman who they say has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.
Paula Gill was last seen around 8:40 Wednesday morning, walking north on Pink Poppy Drive in Beverly Hills. Deputies say she was wearing a light blue shirt and teal workout pants.
Gill is 4’9″ with short dirty blonde hair. She also wears dentures.
Deputies have bloodhounds on the ground and teams in the air looking for her.
If you see her or have any information, please call 911 immediately.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- FHP names persons of interest in Pasco hit-and-run caught on video
- Thieves now using Bluetooth devices at gas pumps to steal your data
- Police: Drunk driving suspect had lizard in bra
- Lakeland family homeless after house fire
- Looking for a boost: Death of South Carolina teen highlights caffeine dangers
- Deputies: Sarasota man barged into classroom to discuss ‘evil’ corruption
- Visitors meet April the giraffe and baby in person