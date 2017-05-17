Search underway for missing disabled adult in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The sheriff’s office in Citrus County has launched a search for a missing 57-year-old woman who they say has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Paula Gill was last seen around 8:40 Wednesday morning, walking north on Pink Poppy Drive in Beverly Hills. Deputies say she was wearing a light blue shirt and teal workout pants.

Gill is 4’9″ with short dirty blonde hair. She also wears dentures.

Deputies have bloodhounds on the ground and teams in the air looking for her.

If you see her or have any information, please call 911 immediately.

