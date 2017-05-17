Pirate ship treehouse in Arizona fit for Gasparilla

(WFLA) — An Arizona homeowner is giving us Floridians a run for our secret treasure.

The pirate ship treehouse was inspired by Disney’s film, “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The creation stands three stories high and took the homeowners a whole year to make.

Each level of the treehouse is decked out with props, and of course, pirate’s booty.

