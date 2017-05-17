Pinellas Park Police on scene of shooting at gun range

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police are on scene of a shooting at a gun range Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at Shoot Straight at 4594 Ulmerton Road.

No further information was immediately released.

Stay with WFLA.com for more information as this story develops.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES