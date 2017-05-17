Pastor’s widow gives emotional testimony in Avalos triple murder trial

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) —A grieving widow took the witness stand in court on Wednesday to relive the horrifying moment her pastor husband was gunned down at their church.

It was a powerful testimony in the trial of accused triple-murderer Andres Avalos, who faces three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his wife Amber Avalos, 33, neighbor Denise Potter and the Rev. Jason “Tripp” Battle.

In December 2014, Joy Battle was working at Bayshore Baptist Church when Andres Avalos came into her office.

Prosecutors say Avalos had just murdered his wife Amber and her friend Denise Potter when he came to the church to tell Joy he suspected her husband, Pastor Tripp Battle, was having an affair with his wife.

“He seemed a little jittery, but other than that he was polite and was just going on about the affair,” recalled Battle.

While Avalos was there, Tripp Battle called Joy.

“He asked me if everything was ok, but I remember saying I don’t know. Then he said he would be there shortly,” said Battle. “[Tripp] said that he would be there shortly and he told me that he loved me and I told him that I loved him,” she recalled.

When her husband finally arrived, Avalos confronted him outside.

“He met Tripp on the sidewalk and pulled a gun from behind his back…and he shot him three times and he fell to the floor and he started crying out,” said Battle, choking back tears. She was shocked.

“He was down on the ground and he was crying out in pain and I just remember a split second trying to decide if I should go to him or call 911,” she recalled. She decided to call for help.

“While [I was] on the phone with 911, he walks back over and shoots him again and then just turns around and walks away again,” said Battle.

Joy Battle said she never suspected that her husband was having an affair.

Tripp Battle was only 31 and left behind two children.

Avalos plans to plead insanity.

The defense team called up Andres Avalos’ mother, Nora Avalos. She tearfully said her daughter-in-law, Amber, did not have time to have an affair. She said Amber was too busy working and taking care of the kids.

The defense also called up Avalos’ father, who said his son had mental health issues.

However, the prosecution called up a psychiatrist who testified that Avalos was completely competent during the killings.

