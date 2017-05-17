Nightmare Neighbors: Short-term rentals are wreaking havoc in Tampa Bay area communities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The short-term rental market is exploding in the Tampa Bay area and blowing up the sanctity of a lot of neighborhoods too.

People are renting out their homes and some of the renters are turning into nightmare neighbors.

There are nearly 75,000 short-term rental listings in Florida right now.

The top cities where people are renting most in Florida are Kissimmee, Miami and Miami Beach.

St. Pete comes in at number seven on that list.

Of all the rentals, in all the cities, in all the world, it only takes one bad renter to turn a quiet area into a nightmare neighborhood.

