Man sues date for texting during movie

KRON Published:

TEXAS (KRON)– A first date went terribly wrong for a Texas man, and he ended up filing a complaint in a small claims court.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, is demanding a refund of $17.31 because his date was texting the whole time.

Vezmar took the woman to see “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and said the woman was on her phone for most of the movie.

The woman said her best friend was having a personal issue and needed help.

Later, Vezmar texted the woman asking her to reimburse him for the cost of the movie ticket, but she refused.

He filed a petition at a small claims court and said the woman’s texting was a direct violation of the policy at the theater and his experience was affected by it.

Vezmar said the damages sought are modest and wants the woman to know her behavior was a threat to civilized society.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s