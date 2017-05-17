Lake Wales native makes it big on ‘The Voice,’ comes from family of singers

LAKE WALES, FL (WFLA) – It’s starting to sound like broken record, but in a very good way. Another Tampa Bay area native has made it the top four of the hit NBC singing competition “The Voice.”

When Chris Blue made it to the top four on The Voice, it came as no surprise to his Lake Wales family of singers.

“It’s like a dream come true, very excited, very emotional,” said his mom, Janice Blue.

“I mean, he’s been singing since the age of three. He’s so humbled,” said older brother, Michael Blue.

Chris’s musical talent is deeply rooted in gospel music. It was on full display as the Lake Wales native sang a gospel hit entitled “Take Me to the King” by popular artist Tamela Mann.

“I was a little surprised, but I was so happy. I was so happy I could hardly wait,” Janice said.

“It’s our heritage. That’s all we’ve known, you know, singing. My mom was a singer. My dad was as singer. It’s our roots.”

Faith is a big part of Chris’s life, even right up the big moment when he heard his name.

“I thought it was ‘well, let me ask Chris this question, then go to someone else. We’re gonna make him wait.’ I wasn’t expecting my name and I was praying that whole time,” Chris said.

His family back home was praying too.

“Just thanking God that Chris has made this far, he took a big leap of faith,” Janice said.

It’s a leap he and his family have been singing their way to for generations.

