Hillsborough Co. Courthouse partially evacuated after suspicious letter found

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first floor of the Hillsborough County Courthouse Annex in downtown Tampa has been evacuated after a suspicious letter was found.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews, Tampa Police Department officers and a hazmat team have responded to the scene.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesperson Jason Penny said that a suspicious letter was delivered to the mail room and was discovered around 3:40 p.m.

There was powder inside the letter. It has not been determined what the powder is.

A hazmat crew is making sure any contamination does not spread.

No injuries have been reported.

Detectives believe the letter was mailed to the courthouse, not brought there.

Authorities have not disclosed who the letter was addressed too.

An area outside the courthouse is roped off to keep people from entering.

Nearby streets have been closed as a precaution. Jefferson Street is closed between Kennedy Boulevard & Twiggs Street.

