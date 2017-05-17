Hillsborough commissioners pass puppy mill ordinance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners settled a battle between local pet stores and animal rights activists on Wednesday when it voted to move forward with a watered-down version of an ordinance that would have banned pet stores from selling animals that come from large-scale breeders.

For months, animal welfare advocates have been pushing for a ban on selling animals from large-scale breeders, also known as puppy mills, which have come under intense scrutiny for practices that are widely considered abusive.

A proposed ordinance would have curtailed the sale of these cats and dogs, requiring local pet stores to take animals from rescue groups and local pet shelters instead.

But business owners argued the ban would adversely affect their sales, and on Wednesday, the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners took their concerns into consideration when they passed an ordinance that lets them sell from dog breeders with a catch —they must be licensed by the USDA and meet the following requirements:

No direct violations in the past two years

No state law violations in the last two years

Breeders must pass state of Florida inspections

Breeders must have two years worth of documents available for inspections by auditors and code enforcement

All pets must be microchipped

