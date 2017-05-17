Hillsborough commissioners pass puppy mill ordinance

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners settled a battle between local pet stores and animal rights activists on Wednesday when it voted to move forward with a watered-down version of an ordinance that would have banned pet stores from selling animals that come from large-scale breeders.

For months, animal welfare advocates have been pushing for a ban on selling animals from large-scale breeders, also known as puppy mills, which have come under intense scrutiny for practices that are widely considered abusive.

A proposed ordinance would have curtailed the sale of these cats and dogs, requiring local pet stores to take animals from rescue groups and local pet shelters instead.

But business owners argued the ban would adversely affect their sales, and on Wednesday, the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners took their concerns into consideration when they passed an ordinance that lets them sell from dog breeders with a catch —they must be licensed by the USDA and meet the following requirements:

  • No direct violations in the past two years
  • No state law violations in the last two years
  • Breeders must pass state of Florida inspections
  • Breeders must have two years worth of documents available for inspections by auditors and code enforcement
  • All pets must be microchipped

Watch WFLA tonight at 5:30 to learn more about the ordinance

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s