Former Tampa lawyer arrested for embezzling at least $1.5M from charities, disabled people

By Published:
Hillsborough County Jail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disbarred Tampa attorney faces a litany of charges after detectives say he embezzled at least $1.5 million from his clients.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested David Land Whigham on Tuesday after a year-long investigation revealed that between July 2011 and April 2016, Whigham took funds from 11 victims, including charities and disabled adults and children, and used them for his own personal benefit.

He was taken into custody and charged with 22 felony counts of grand theft and organized scheme to fraud.

Whigham is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $3 million bond.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s