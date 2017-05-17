Former Tampa lawyer arrested for embezzling at least $1.5M from charities, disabled people

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disbarred Tampa attorney faces a litany of charges after detectives say he embezzled at least $1.5 million from his clients.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested David Land Whigham on Tuesday after a year-long investigation revealed that between July 2011 and April 2016, Whigham took funds from 11 victims, including charities and disabled adults and children, and used them for his own personal benefit.

He was taken into custody and charged with 22 felony counts of grand theft and organized scheme to fraud.

Whigham is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $3 million bond.

