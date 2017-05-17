Firefighters battling 8,000-acre wildfire on Highlands, Polk County line

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – State Wildland Firefighters are assisting Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range with an approximately 8,000-acre brush fire on the Highlands/Polk County line Wednesday night.

The wildfire is located south of Arbuckle Lake and southeast of Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.

A backfiring tactic is being used instead of firefighting bulldozers, due to safety concerns with unexplored ordinances.

Firefighters get ahead of the fire and string fire on un-burned vegetation. The two fires burn together, and extinguish themselves as they compete for fuel and oxygen.

The fire is currently zero percent contained. No one in the area has been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

