FHP names persons of interest in Pasco hit-and-run caught on video

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol wants to talk to two persons of interest in a case involving an SUV that was driving erratically in a Holiday neighborhood before hitting a boy on a bike and fleeing the scene.

The horrifying incident happened on Monday afternoon and was recorded by surveillance cameras at a home on Moog Road.

FHP investigators say Christopher Michael Try, age 20, and Kevin Wilson, age 23, are persons of interest in the hit and run.

Detectives also say the gold, 1998 Ford Expedition involved in the hit and run was reported stolen on Tuesday by the owner of the vehicle, Samantha Henry.

Home surveillance video showed the Ford Expedition fishtailing down Moog Road towards US-19. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, hit their truck, swing back out into the street and then hit Johnny Walsh Jr., who was riding his bike. The 7th grader suffered road rash, bruises and has a sore hip from the accident. He returned to Paul R. Smith Middle School on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-631-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online.

