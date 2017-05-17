Deputies investigating homicide in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Tampa after deputies found a man dead at his home late Tuesday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on 128th Avenue East around 9:21 p.m. and found 38-year-old Khando Kerr dead from trauma to his upper torso.

Detectives are still on scene investigating what led up to the death.

