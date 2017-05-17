Cops: Reward increase in arrest of Lakeland man’s killer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk authorities have announced a reward increase for information leading to the arrest of a man’s killer.

The reward now sits at $10,000 for those with information on the death of Preston Burnett, 29, whose body was found on May 10 at an abandoned golf course off Skyview Blvd. in Lakeland.

Authorities say Burnett was last seen on the afternoon of May 10, walking out of the Sun Acres subdivision on Teri Street in Auburdale.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and blue New Balance Sneakers with a black ball cap with a Camping World logo on it.

Investigators also need help in locating two women seen in the photos above. The photos were found with Burnett when his body was located and authorities want to speak with these women. If you can identify them, please contact Detective Keith Brannon at 863-224-7964.

If you know who killed Preston or if you saw him on May 10 between 2:30 am and 5:30 pm, please contact Det. Brannon.

Anyone with information who wants to be anonymous and eligible for a $10,000 cash reward has been asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can log onto http://www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online, or download the free “P3tips” mobile app by going to http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

