Cops: Reward increase in arrest of Lakeland man’s killer

By Published:
The body of homicide victim Preston Burnett was found at the old Skyview Golf Course in Lakeland.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk authorities have announced a reward increase for information leading to the arrest of a man’s killer.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The reward now sits at $10,000 for those with information on the death of Preston Burnett, 29, whose body was found on May 10 at an abandoned golf course off Skyview Blvd. in Lakeland.

Authorities say Burnett was last seen on the afternoon of May 10, walking out of the Sun Acres subdivision on Teri Street in Auburdale.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and blue New Balance Sneakers with a black ball cap with a Camping World logo on it.

Investigators also need help in locating two women seen in the photos above. The photos were found with Burnett when his body was located and authorities want to speak with these women. If you can identify them, please contact Detective Keith Brannon at 863-224-7964.

If you know who killed Preston or if you saw him on May 10 between 2:30 am and 5:30 pm, please contact Det. Brannon.

Anyone with information who wants to be anonymous and eligible for a $10,000 cash reward has been asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can log onto http://www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online, or download the free “P3tips” mobile app by going to http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s