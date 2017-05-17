Cops: Body found in Mulberry retention pond

By Published:

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is actively working a death investigation in Mulberry.

According to deputies, a witness saw a body floating near the shore of a retention pond near Imperial Parkway and contacted the authorities.

When investigators responded to the scene, they observed the body of an unknown white adult male with brown hair.

He was wearing a blue Florida Gators Jersey with black and orange swim trunks. He has tattoos on his hand, arm, chest and knees, according to deputies.

No further information, including the man’s identity, has been released

Anyone with information about the man described has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, you should contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s