Cops: Body found in Mulberry retention pond

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is actively working a death investigation in Mulberry.

According to deputies, a witness saw a body floating near the shore of a retention pond near Imperial Parkway and contacted the authorities.

When investigators responded to the scene, they observed the body of an unknown white adult male with brown hair.

He was wearing a blue Florida Gators Jersey with black and orange swim trunks. He has tattoos on his hand, arm, chest and knees, according to deputies.

No further information, including the man’s identity, has been released

Anyone with information about the man described has been asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward, you should contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

