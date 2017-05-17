Air Canada plane diverted to Orlando after passenger tries to open door

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Florida, after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open the cabin door.
A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.
Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for “looking at him.” He then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would “only take one guy to take the plane down.” He lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.
Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer.
