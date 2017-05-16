You Paid For It: Historic pool in Ybor City broken again after $3.2 million renovation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The thermometer is soaring, school’s almost over and Tampa’s historic Cuscaden Pool is out of order and closed again.

The City of Tampa shut down the pool on April 24 due to a leak in the main drain that contractors are figuring out how to fix. Nearby residents in the Ybor City area are already starting to grumble about where their kids will go to cool off now that the summer heat is upon us.

Tampa conducted major repairs of the historic above-ground pool back in 2005, which lasted about four years until leaks forced the pool to close for seven years. The city invested another $3.2 million of your money last year to completely renovate Cuscaden and update the 82-year-old pool’s mechanical infrastructure.

That renovation went well for about eight months until one of the pool’s three main drains, which were not replaced as part of the 2016 renovation, failed and started leaking.

City of Tampa Contract Administration Director Michael Chucran tells Eight On Your Side the contracting firm that renovated Cuscaden last summer is now working on a repair proposal to fix the leak.

Chucran says in an email that “costs and time to complete are still to be determined” but in a phone call, he offered a “ballpark estimate” of between $20,000 and $50,000 to repair the faulty drain. Chucran says the city may elect to replace two other similar drains as a preventive measure even though they haven’t failed.

The Olympic-size pool is now more than 82 years old. The last time it was closed for leaks, back in 2009, it remained closed until last year’s $3.2 million renovations. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn re-opened Cuscaden last August with great fanfare.

