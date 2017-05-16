You Paid For It: Historic pool in Ybor City broken again after $3.2 million renovation

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published: Updated:
8 On Your Side: You Paid For It with Mark Douglas
8 On Your Side: You Paid For It with Mark Douglas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The thermometer is soaring, school’s almost over and Tampa’s historic Cuscaden Pool is out of order and closed again.

The City of Tampa shut down the pool on April 24 due to a leak in the main drain that contractors are figuring out how to fix. Nearby residents in the Ybor City area are already starting to grumble about where their kids will go to cool off now that the summer heat is upon us.

Tampa conducted major repairs of the historic above-ground pool back in 2005, which lasted about four years until leaks forced the pool to close for seven years. The city invested another $3.2 million of your money last year to completely renovate Cuscaden and update the 82-year-old pool’s mechanical infrastructure.

That renovation went well for about eight months until one of the pool’s three main drains, which were not replaced as part of the 2016 renovation, failed and started leaking.

City of Tampa Contract Administration Director Michael Chucran tells Eight On Your Side the contracting firm that renovated Cuscaden last summer is now working on a repair proposal to fix the leak.

Chucran says in an email that “costs and time to complete are still to be determined” but in a phone call, he offered a “ballpark estimate” of between $20,000 and $50,000 to repair the faulty drain. Chucran says the city may elect to replace two other similar drains as a preventive measure even though they haven’t failed.

The Olympic-size pool is now more than 82 years old. The last time it was closed for leaks, back in 2009, it remained closed until last year’s $3.2 million renovations. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn re-opened Cuscaden last August with great fanfare.

We’ll have much more tonight at six in our You Paid For It report.
Follow Mark Douglas on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s