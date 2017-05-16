Woman turns canceled wedding into benefit for Ronald McDonald House

MAPLEWOOD, MN (NBC News) — A Minnesota woman whose wedding was recently called off turned the canceled nuptials into a charitable celebration benefiting sick children and their families.
Jenna Yorkovich, 23, broke up with her fiance seven weeks ago, and soon after, realized her payments for the venue and catering were non-refundable.
On the night she was supposed to walk down the aisle at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, a crowded room of Ronald McDonald House volunteers became her guests of honor instead.
Yorkovich wants to be a pediatric nurse and currently works at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. She encounters many families with sick children who depend on Ronald McDonald House.
“Seeing how Ronald McDonald influences people’s lives, I thought it would be a great phone call to make and a great phone call turned into a great event so that helps,” said Yorkovich. “It took a lot of courage to do it and I’m doing everything possible to make the best of the situation.”
Ronald McDonald House would not otherwise afford such a celebration for their faithful volunteers.
“You know they call Ronald McDonald House the house that love built and I’m so grateful for the family’s graciousness and their blessings today,” said Jill Evenocheck, Ronald McDonald House President & CEO.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Orlando firefighters rescue ducklings on Mother’s Day
- Denver Zoo’s 18-year-old king cobra fighting skin cancer
- NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium saves lucky seahorse named ‘Cheeto’
- Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts coming to Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.