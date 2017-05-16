White House goes blue to honor police

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The White House turned blue Monday night in honor of Police Week.

The color honors police officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

President Donald Trump proclaimed Monday Peace Officers Memorial Day, and this entire week as Police Week.

The President says he would request American flags fly at half-mast to memorialize our nation’s fallen officers.

