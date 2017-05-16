School groups calling on Florida Gov. to veto education bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A growing number of groups are calling on Florida Gov. Rick Scott to veto a sweeping education bill that was put together in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session.

The Florida School Boards Association on Tuesday sent a letter asking Scott to veto the legislation that passed earlier this month. The state’s school superintendents are also asking the Republican governor to reject the bill.

The legislation (HB 7069) would steer more money to privately run charter schools, require recess in elementary schools and tinker with the state’s oft-criticized standardized testing system. It also includes extra money for a program that provides services to disabled school children.

The legislation was a top priority for House Speaker Richard Corcoran. School choice groups, as well as a group of conservative school board members, want the governor to sign the bill.

If you would like to call the office of Florida Governor Rick Scott and leave a message about the education bill, the phone number is (850) 717-9337

If you would like to send Florida Governor Rick Scott a message about the education bill, you can email him here. (Please note the public record information below)

Under Florida law, all correspondence sent to the Governor’s Office, which is not exempt or confidential pursuant to Chapter 119 of the Florida Statutes, is a public record. All public record electronic mail sent through this website will be posted to Project Sunburst at http://www.flgov.com/sunburst , and will be accessible to the public. If you do not want the public record contents of your e-mail or your e-mail address to be published on the state website or to be provided to the public in response to a public records request, please do not send electronic mail to this entity.

Please be aware that personal information sent in your correspondence, such as home addresses and telephone numbers, may be posted to the Sunburst public records website.

